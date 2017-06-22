Utah Jazz pick UNC’s Tony Bradley with the No. 28 overall selection

Tony Bradley is North Carolina’s first one-and-done player in a decade.
The 6-foot-10 Bradley –who averaged 7.1 points and 5.1 rebounds last season for the NCAA champion Tar Heels — landed with the Utah Jazz at No. 28 in the NBA Draft at Barclays Center.
The Jazz traded Nos. 30 and 42 to the Los Angeles Lakers for No. 28, according to The Vertical.
Bradley is the Tar Heels' first one-and-done since Brandan Wright in 2007.
The Jazz apparently targeted Bradley after working him out earlier this month.
“It went well,” Jazz VP of Player Personnel Walt Perrin told reporters then. “I thought him and Thomas [Bryant of Indiana] really competed against each other. Tony showed some things that we hadn’t seen at North Carolina. He put the ball on the floor, creates stuff and steps out and really knocked down some 18-foot jumps shots. It was a good workout. There are some things at 19 that he’ll get a lot better at but he could have a long career in the NBA.”
Bradley initially was uncertain about whether to come out, and was looking for a first-round guarantee. Ultimately, that's where he ended up.
“I tell you what, Tony Bradley has certainly moved up,” ESPN’s Fran Fraschilla said on The 4 Quarters Podcast. “I’ve always been a fan of his, I saw him in person in December. I don’t do mock drafts but I had him pegged as a first-round back in December and I smile now as all mock draft guys are starting to move him.
"He’s got size, he’s got feel for the game, he’s got great lower body strength. And he’s young."
