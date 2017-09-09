UNC's Cayson Collins on loss: 'It was a lack of execution'

Video: Watch a time-lapse video as the turf at UNC's Kenan Stadium is replaced overnight after being worn out during practices this month. About 2000 pictures taken over 18 hours from Wednesday evening through Thursday midday were used in the video.
Video: UNC head coach Larry Fedora didn't say much about the meetings with the NCAA in Nashville earlier this week as he spoke to reporters after practice Friday. He also said no one has 'separated' themselves to rise up to the starting QB slot.
UNC coaches Roy Williams, Larry Fedora and Sylvia Hatchell and athletics director Bubba Cunningham arrive in Nashville Wednesday for UNC’s long-awaited hearing before the NCAA Committee on Infractions.