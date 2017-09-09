More Videos

  Quarterback Chazz Surratt talks about his confidence level as a starter

    UNC quarterback Chazz Surratt describes his injury in the first half, his confidence level as the starting quarterback, and not playing in the second half of the loss to Louisville.

UNC quarterback Chazz Surratt describes his injury in the first half, his confidence level as the starting quarterback, and not playing in the second half of the loss to Louisville.
