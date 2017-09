UNC plays at Old Dominion Saturday at 3:30 p.m. and the game is being broadcast through Stadium Network.

That means in the Triangle, the game will go to affiliate WRDC.

That’s channel 12 on Time Warner Cable/Spectrum, channel 28 on DirecTV and Dish Network, channel 1028 on AT&T UVerse, channel 85 on Google Fiber TV (which is actually WLFL) and channel 28 on an over-the-air antenna.

The game will not be available on ACC Network Extra.