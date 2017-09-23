UNC’s Anthony Ratliff-Williams, left, hauls in a touchdown pass against Duke.
UNC’s Austin Proehl hurt in game against Duke. His replacement comes up big.

By Chip Alexander

calexander@newsobserver.com

September 23, 2017 5:24 PM

CHAPEL HILL — North Carolina lost one long-ball threat Saturday.

The Tar Heels quickly found another.

Wide receiver Austin Proehl burned Duke with a 47-yard pass play in the first quarter, on a well-executed post pattern. But Proehl, UNC’s leading receiver this season, left the game soon after the big play, apparently with an injury.

Enter Anthony Ratliff-Williams. The sophomore wideout from Matthews had five catches for 67 yards before Saturday, producing his biggest play of the season with a 94-yard kickoff return against Louisville for his first college touchdown.

But in the final seconds of the first half Saturday, Ratliff-Williams came up big again. After UNC blocked a 24-yard field-goal attempt by Duke’s Austin Parker, quarterback Chazz Surratt twice gunned deep throws down the field — the first down the left sideline, the second down the right.

UNC's Anthony Ratliff-Williams (17) hauls in a long pass against Duke's Bryon Fields Jr. (14) during the second quarter.
Chris Seward cseward@newsobserver.com

Ratliff-Williams slipped inside the defensive back for a 35-yard completion to the Duke 45. On the next snap, it was a 45-yarder to Ratliff-Williams for a touchdown.

Just like that, UNC, outplayed much of the half, had a 10-10 tie.

UNC's Anthony Ratliff-Williams (17) celebrates his TD with Logan Byrd (14) while Duke's Alonzo Saxton II (21) walks away during the second quarter.
Chris Seward cseward@newsobserver.com

Chip Alexander: 919-829-8945, @ice_chip

