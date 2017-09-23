UNC sophomore Anthony Ratliff-Williams, who caught five passes for 125 yards on Saturday, was a bright spot for the Tar Heels during their defeat against Duke at Kenan Stadium.
UNC sophomore Anthony Ratliff-Williams, who caught five passes for 125 yards on Saturday, was a bright spot for the Tar Heels during their defeat against Duke at Kenan Stadium. Chris Seward cseward@newsobserver.com
UNC sophomore Anthony Ratliff-Williams, who caught five passes for 125 yards on Saturday, was a bright spot for the Tar Heels during their defeat against Duke at Kenan Stadium. Chris Seward cseward@newsobserver.com

North Carolina

UNC quickly running out of options at receiver, with one exception

By Blake Richardson

Correspondent

September 23, 2017 10:20 PM

CHAPEL HILL

Anthony Ratliff-Williams heaved himself onto the chair in the North Carolina media room with a strained sigh.

For the first time this season, the redshirt sophomore wide receiver led the team with 125 receiving yards and a touchdown along with 87 yards in kickoff returns during a 27-17 loss to Duke on Saturday. On top of physical fatigue, he was adjusting to the responsibility of becoming the Tar Heels’ go-to receiver for the first time in his career.

The UNC receiving corps lost its most experienced receiver on Saturday in senior Austin Proehl, and then lost redshirt freshman Rontavius Groves. The two join senior Thomas Jackson, who suffered a season-ending injury last weekend against Old Dominion, on the sideline.

With his left arm wrapped in a black sling, Proehl collected the remaining healthy receivers at halftime.

“It’s time for everybody to step up,” he said. “I mean, you see people dropping so you got to see it as opportunity and not as a dull moment for yourself.”

Ratliff-Williams took on this mindset before Proehl even uttered the words. When UNC trailed Duke 10-3 with 22 seconds left in the first half, Ratliff-Williams became the focal point of the offense.

“You gotta make the play,” he thought as a pass hurtled his way. “We need a score right now.”

He did, reeling in a 35-yard reception to give UNC a chance to score. Ratliff-Williams was redshirt-freshman quarterback Chazz Surratt’s target again on the next play. With six seconds left in the half, he caught a 45-yard pass for the tying touchdown.

Ratliff-Williams totaled more yards on that one drive than he had during UNC’s first three games combined (67). After three consecutive punts by the Tar Heels’ offense, the quick 80-yard touchdown drive electrified the team and the crowd before the half.

More Videos

Blue Devils celebrate win over Tar Heels 1:35

Blue Devils celebrate win over Tar Heels

Pause
Fedora after Duke loss: 'It wasn't a lack of effort' 4:59

Fedora after Duke loss: 'It wasn't a lack of effort'

Tough loss for the Tar Heels 2:51

Tough loss for the Tar Heels

Duke football coach David Cutcliffe on UNC QB Chazz Surratt 2:53

Duke football coach David Cutcliffe on UNC QB Chazz Surratt

NC State celebrates its victory over FSU 0:43

NC State celebrates its victory over FSU

UNC's Roy Williams on visiting White House: 'Let me think on it' 1:02

UNC's Roy Williams on visiting White House: 'Let me think on it'

UNC recruit Jordyn Adams talks about his first football game in NC 1:09

UNC recruit Jordyn Adams talks about his first football game in NC

Should Confederate monuments stay or go? 1:57

Should Confederate monuments stay or go?

NC State's Doeren: 'I am so proud of those guys' 7:32

NC State's Doeren: 'I am so proud of those guys'

Jennifer Lopez pleads for her Puerto Rican homeland 0:57

Jennifer Lopez pleads for her Puerto Rican homeland

  • Tough loss for the Tar Heels

    North Carolina wide receiver Anthony Ratliff-Williams, who had five catches for a career-high 125 yards, discusses the 27-17 loss to Duke on Sept. 23, 2017 at Kenan Stadium.

Tough loss for the Tar Heels

North Carolina wide receiver Anthony Ratliff-Williams, who had five catches for a career-high 125 yards, discusses the 27-17 loss to Duke on Sept. 23, 2017 at Kenan Stadium.

Chip Alexander calexander@newsobserver.com

“Ratliff was really explosive,” Surratt said. “I was trying to get the ball in his hands. He was making plays all day.”

Coming out of high school, Ratliff-Williams was the No. 1 quarterback in North Carolina. But when he came to UNC, he was told to make the switch to wide receiver.

At first, the change frustrated Ratliff-Williams. Learning a new position took time to click – too long. But he spent time before and after summer workouts training with Mack Hollins, a wide receiver for the Philadelphia Eagles and a former Tar Heel. With Hollins’ help, he began to adjust, and then excel.

Ratliff-Williams has earned the reputation of a playmaker based on how he operates in practice. Head coach Larry Fedora said he’s seen catches like the pair Ratliff-Williams made before half-time frequently in practice.

“I’d like to say those were ordinary plays for him,” Fedora said.

But Ratliff-Williams could only do so much for a group of wide receivers that has lost its leaders. By the final offensive drive, Fedora said several players were running receiving routes they had never tried in practice.

That left Ratliff-Williams with the task of keeping the receivers levelheaded and of being the team’s best chance as an end zone target.

He almost came through for the Tar Heels again on their last drive, as Surratt lofted a pass toward the double-covered Ratliff-Williams in the left corner of the end zone. But the ball bounced off his fingertips.

The duo that has worked to build a relationship since training camp finally connected on the field. And despite the team’s sullenness postgame, Ratliff-Williams is working to build optimism.

“Keep your head up,” he told Surratt after the game. “No matter what nobody says, you’ve got to stay positive, ’cause we need you.”

With so many injuries, UNC’s numbers have whittled, but Ratliff-Williams hopes to continue to focus on embracing the opportunities of his new role and on taking advantage of every open look. After all, someone has to make the play.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Blue Devils celebrate win over Tar Heels

View More Video