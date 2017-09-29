Trubisky’s old UNC pal Switzer has an interesting way of suggesting a Bears QB change

UNC alumnus and Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Ryan Switzer posted a familiar photo to Twitter on Thursday, but with new faces and an unmistakable message.
Without a single word in the post, Switzer made it pretty clear he wants to see his former UNC teammate Mitch Trubisky get some playing time at quarterback with the Chicago Bears.
The post is a variation of the “disloyal man” meme that has become popular over the past month, commonly with people adding captions under the photo’s three subjects: a man, his girlfriend whose hand he is holding, and a passing woman he is turning to check out.
In Switzer’s version, the man is Chicago Bears coach John Fox, the girlfriend is former N.C. State quarterback and current Bears starter Mike Glennon, and the woman being ogled is former UNC quarterback Mitch Trubisky – Glennon’s backup in Chicago.
The tweet came after Glennon opened Thursday’s game against the Green Bay Packers with two lost fumbles and an interception in the first half.
Some on Twitter agreed with Switzer’s message.
The only reason of why I'm watching the game it's because I'm waiting for Trubisky. It's so sad and frustrating.— Fernanda Mayen (@Ferich) September 29, 2017
Others seemed more appreciative of the quality of the photo edit.
This is art.— Joe Klochan (@joeklochan) September 29, 2017
Switzer’s support for his former teammate comes as little surprise. The two became close friends as roommates over four years at UNC.
Andrew Carter, The News & Observer’s reporter covering UNC, asked Switzer whether he was behind the Photoshop job, to which Switzer replied, “No no. No idea how to, nor do I have the creativity.”
Ha. Am reminded of your former HC's line last yr: You and Mitch "know some unique things about each other." https://t.co/itn17NhIbr https://t.co/pTCCTS6nq8— Andrew Carter (@_andrewcarter) September 29, 2017
Aaron Moody: 919-829-4528, @Aaron_Moody1
