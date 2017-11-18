UNC's Fedora proud of his seniors in season of adversity

A jamboree basketball scrimmage with North Carolina, East Carolina, UNC-Greensboro and UNC-Wilmington raised money for the Governor’s North Carolina Disaster Relief Fund on Sunday, November 5, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Members of the Tar Heel family including ECU coach Jeff Lebo, UNC-G coach Wes Miller and UNC-W coach C.B. McGrath returned to Chapel Hill with their current teams for the fund raising event.