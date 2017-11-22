More Videos

Larry Wheeler reflects on his legacy with the NC Museum of Art 1:48

Larry Wheeler reflects on his legacy with the NC Museum of Art

Pause
Former Carolina football player Ryan Hoffman’s estate sues ACC, NCAA 1:19

Former Carolina football player Ryan Hoffman’s estate sues ACC, NCAA

What Is A Concussion? 0:31

What Is A Concussion?

UNC Health Care joins with Charlotte’s Carolinas HealthCare 6:42

UNC Health Care joins with Charlotte’s Carolinas HealthCare

The Triangle's most elaborate holiday lights display 0:37

The Triangle's most elaborate holiday lights display

'Surprising' retirement of Wake Schools Superintendent Jim Merrill 5:37

'Surprising' retirement of Wake Schools Superintendent Jim Merrill

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness 1:57

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness

NC State's Kevin Keatts says Arizona, not Duke, is the top team in the country 3:47

NC State's Kevin Keatts says Arizona, not Duke, is the top team in the country

UNC recruit Jordyn Adams talks about his first football game in NC 1:09

UNC recruit Jordyn Adams talks about his first football game in NC

Journalist Charlie Rose accused of sexual misconduct by 8 women 1:28

Journalist Charlie Rose accused of sexual misconduct by 8 women

  • Basketball phenom Zion Williamson is just playing the game

    Zion Williamson is known internationally and is being heavily recruited by Duke, UNC and other national powerhouses as a rising senior in high school.

Zion Williamson is known internationally and is being heavily recruited by Duke, UNC and other national powerhouses as a rising senior in high school. Tracy Glantz tglantz@thestate.com
Zion Williamson is known internationally and is being heavily recruited by Duke, UNC and other national powerhouses as a rising senior in high school. Tracy Glantz tglantz@thestate.com

North Carolina

These are the top basketball recruits Duke, UNC, NCSU could still land

By Jonas Pope IV

jpope@heraldsun.com

November 22, 2017 09:53 AM

The Class of 2018 early signing period for college basketball is over. While N.C. State, Duke and North Carolina all had future players sign National Letters of Intent, there are a group of top recruits who could still sign with those schools.

Here’s a look at the top players who are still unsigned and could still end up in the Triangle next season:

Zion Williamson

Zion Williamson, the No. 2 recruit in the nation according to 247Sports, is the best player still out there. The 6-6, 275-pound small forward from Spartanburg Day School in Spartanburg, S.C. has narrowed his top five schools down to Duke, North Carolina, Kansas, Kentucky and Clemson.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Williamson was in Durham on Oct. 20 for Countdown to Craziness, and made his official visit to UNC on Oct. 27 – the same weekend the Tar Heels hosted Barton in an exhibition game. Roy Williams was in the building when Williamson and Spartanburg Day took on the Christ School in Arden, N.C. in the season-opener. Christ School defeated Spartanburg Day, 70-62, despite 46 points and 15 rebounds from Williamson, who averaged 36.8 points per game, 13.0 rebounds and 3.2 assists as a junior.

Simisola Shittu

Simisola Shittu, a 6-8, 210 pound power forward from Vermon Academy in Saxtons River, Vt., ranks No. 7 in the nation.

His top five list includes North Carolina, Vanderbilt, Alabama, Arizona and Arizona State. The Tar Heels appear to be heating up in their quest to land Sittu, who was in Chapel Hill on Nov. 10 when North Carolina hosted Northern Iowa. Roy Williams visited Shittu two days later, according to 247Sports.

Jairus Hamilton

Jairus Hamilton, a 6-foot-8, 209-pound four-star small forward from Cannon School in Concord, is ranked No. 66 in the nation. The schools on his top-five list include N.C. State, Mississippi State, Boston College, Arizona and Maryland, where he appears to be leaning, according to 247Sports.

Jonas Pope IV: 919-419-7001, @JEPopeIV

Related stories from Raleigh News & Observer

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Larry Wheeler reflects on his legacy with the NC Museum of Art 1:48

Larry Wheeler reflects on his legacy with the NC Museum of Art

Pause
Former Carolina football player Ryan Hoffman’s estate sues ACC, NCAA 1:19

Former Carolina football player Ryan Hoffman’s estate sues ACC, NCAA

What Is A Concussion? 0:31

What Is A Concussion?

UNC Health Care joins with Charlotte’s Carolinas HealthCare 6:42

UNC Health Care joins with Charlotte’s Carolinas HealthCare

The Triangle's most elaborate holiday lights display 0:37

The Triangle's most elaborate holiday lights display

'Surprising' retirement of Wake Schools Superintendent Jim Merrill 5:37

'Surprising' retirement of Wake Schools Superintendent Jim Merrill

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness 1:57

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness

NC State's Kevin Keatts says Arizona, not Duke, is the top team in the country 3:47

NC State's Kevin Keatts says Arizona, not Duke, is the top team in the country

UNC recruit Jordyn Adams talks about his first football game in NC 1:09

UNC recruit Jordyn Adams talks about his first football game in NC

Journalist Charlie Rose accused of sexual misconduct by 8 women 1:28

Journalist Charlie Rose accused of sexual misconduct by 8 women

  • UNC's Fedora proud of his seniors in season of adversity

    University of North Carolina football coach Larry Fedora talks with reporters about the Tar Heels' win over Western Carolina Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.

UNC's Fedora proud of his seniors in season of adversity

View More Video