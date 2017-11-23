More Videos

Orange High's Payton Wilson picks UNC 4:21

Basketball phenom Zion Williamson is just playing the game 1:05

Wainstein describes lack of oversight by UNC 2:31

Roy Williams on NCAA allegations: I know we did nothing wrong 2:39

UNC academic scandal explained 2:29

José Chicas spends his days in a prison-like space praying and pacing, but the people helping him could face actual prison time 1:09

Ballroom basketball with the Wolfpack at the Battle 4 Atlantis 0:25

Videos push for device-free dinners 0:31

UNC recruit Jordyn Adams talks about his first football game in NC 1:09

Listen to Dan Kane's interview with Belle Wheelan of SACS concerning UNC's statements to the NCAA 15:49

  • UNC's Theo Pinson talks sweat and slick spots

    UNC's Theo Pinson talks about the slick floor during the game PK80 game against Portland, and cracks up Coach Roy Williams in the process.

Andrew Carter acarter@newsobserver.com

Latest News

Roy Williams and former Tar Heels raise money for the North Carolina Disaster Relief Fund

A jamboree basketball scrimmage with North Carolina, East Carolina, UNC-Greensboro and UNC-Wilmington raised money for the Governor’s North Carolina Disaster Relief Fund on Sunday, November 5, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Members of the Tar Heel family including ECU coach Jeff Lebo, UNC-G coach Wes Miller and UNC-W coach C.B. McGrath returned to Chapel Hill with their current teams for the fund raising event.