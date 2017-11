More Videos

1:12 UNC's Wilson Library offers a treasure trove of Dean Smith memorabilia for Tar Heels

5:08 Roy Williams after win over Michigan: “For us it’s a good bounce back”

2:46 UNC's Joel Berry on the Tar Heels loss to Michigan State

3:07 UNC's Roy Williams: "the coach coached like he’d never seen the game of basketball before in his life"

2:19 'This team is full of fighters,' says UNC's Stewart

3:24 Fedora: 'Give Dave and his team credit for a hard fought win'

3:39 Watch UNC's press conference after their win over Arkansas

1:12 UNC's Luke Maye gives the Tar Heels a different look inside

4:15 Watch UNC's postgame press conference after win over Portland

0:49 UNC's Theo Pinson talks sweat and slick spots

5:41 UNC's Fedora proud of his seniors in season of adversity