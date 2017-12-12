A UNC fan’s birthday gift crosses one off the bucket list and brings his dad to tears

More Videos

Son brings dad to tears with Duke-UNC basketball tickets 1:08

Son brings dad to tears with Duke-UNC basketball tickets

Pause
Watch UNC recruit Devon Lawrence's TD in the state championship game 0:38

Watch UNC recruit Devon Lawrence's TD in the state championship game

How long will this year’s supply of Christmas trees last ? 1:37

How long will this year’s supply of Christmas trees last ?

Here's how the NCAA basketball bribery schemes worked 1:47

Here's how the NCAA basketball bribery schemes worked

UNC's Roy Williams on why he trusts Nassir Little 0:27

UNC's Roy Williams on why he trusts Nassir Little

UNC's Roy Williams on FBI indictments: 'It was a sad day for college basketball 3:11

UNC's Roy Williams on FBI indictments: 'It was a sad day for college basketball

Coach K on Pitino: 'It's college basketball missing one of the greats' 1:10

Coach K on Pitino: 'It's college basketball missing one of the greats'

Western NC gets an early jump on the season as heavy snowfall coats the mountains 2:47

Western NC gets an early jump on the season as heavy snowfall coats the mountains

Dr. Wendy Sue Swanson on Safety and Efficacy of the MMR Vaccine 0:59

Dr. Wendy Sue Swanson on Safety and Efficacy of the MMR Vaccine

Duke engineers create artificial heart muscle for heart attack victims 0:57

Duke engineers create artificial heart muscle for heart attack victims

  • Son brings dad to tears with Duke-UNC basketball tickets

    Cody Blankenship surprised his father, John Blankenship, with first-ever tickets to a Duke-UNC basketball game at his birthday dinner Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017.

Cody Blankenship surprised his father, John Blankenship, with first-ever tickets to a Duke-UNC basketball game at his birthday dinner Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017. Cody Blankenship
Cody Blankenship surprised his father, John Blankenship, with first-ever tickets to a Duke-UNC basketball game at his birthday dinner Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017. Cody Blankenship

North Carolina

A UNC fan’s birthday gift crosses one off the bucket list and brings his dad to tears

By Aaron Moody

amoody@newsobserver.com

December 12, 2017 09:36 AM

UPDATED 1 HOUR 57 MINUTES AGO

Cody Blankenship was 3 months old when his father, John, took him to his first UNC basketball game.

The two have gone together to numerous athletic events in Chapel Hill over the 21 years since then, hitting a handful of basketball games and some other sports each year. But they’ve never sat down in those highly coveted seats to see the Tar Heels take on Duke in basketball.

That’s about to change. Cody surprised his father Saturday with tickets to the Feb. 8 game in Chapel Hill – and family members captured the moment on video during John’s 53rd birthday dinner in Virginia.

“There ain’t no freakin’ way! Are you serious?” John says in the video, which Cody shared on Twitter. “That’s a bucket list.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

John only gets teary-eyed in the video, but Cody said that “he bawled at one point.”

The two have always dreamed of getting their hands on UNC-Duke tickets, Cody said, but could never afford it.

“We usually only get to go to the games when the team plays the smaller schools at the beginning of the season due to the lower ticket cost,” Cody said. “I recently finished my master’s degree and got a good job and was able to pay the 1,000 bucks for the tickets.”

Cody drove the roughly five-hour round trip from Lynchburg, Va., to Chapel Hill to pick up the tickets in person about a month ago.

“I wanted to make sure they were real before handing over the 1,000 bucks,” Cody said. “I’ve had to hold the secret in for a while.”

Aaron Moody: 919-829-4528, @Aaron_Moody1

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Son brings dad to tears with Duke-UNC basketball tickets 1:08

Son brings dad to tears with Duke-UNC basketball tickets

Pause
Watch UNC recruit Devon Lawrence's TD in the state championship game 0:38

Watch UNC recruit Devon Lawrence's TD in the state championship game

How long will this year’s supply of Christmas trees last ? 1:37

How long will this year’s supply of Christmas trees last ?

Here's how the NCAA basketball bribery schemes worked 1:47

Here's how the NCAA basketball bribery schemes worked

UNC's Roy Williams on why he trusts Nassir Little 0:27

UNC's Roy Williams on why he trusts Nassir Little

UNC's Roy Williams on FBI indictments: 'It was a sad day for college basketball 3:11

UNC's Roy Williams on FBI indictments: 'It was a sad day for college basketball

Coach K on Pitino: 'It's college basketball missing one of the greats' 1:10

Coach K on Pitino: 'It's college basketball missing one of the greats'

Western NC gets an early jump on the season as heavy snowfall coats the mountains 2:47

Western NC gets an early jump on the season as heavy snowfall coats the mountains

Dr. Wendy Sue Swanson on Safety and Efficacy of the MMR Vaccine 0:59

Dr. Wendy Sue Swanson on Safety and Efficacy of the MMR Vaccine

Duke engineers create artificial heart muscle for heart attack victims 0:57

Duke engineers create artificial heart muscle for heart attack victims

  • Watch UNC recruit Devon Lawrence's TD in the state championship game

    Devon Lawrence ran in a 7-yard touchdown run for Wake Forest High to help the Cougars to a 21-0 victory over Mallard Creek in the NCHSAA 4AA state championship game.

Watch UNC recruit Devon Lawrence's TD in the state championship game

View More Video