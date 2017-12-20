Here’s a breakdown of UNC’s 14-man football recruiting class

Coming off a 3-9 season during which Larry Fedora saw player after player go down with injury, there wasn’t a lot of good going on with North Carolina football this year.
But Wednesday at Kenan Stadium, Fedora felt like early signing day was cause for celebration.
“It was a good day today,” Fedora said. “I’m happy with where we are at right now, I really am. We did what we expected today and we know what we have to do the rest of the way. I really do feel good.”
Fedora expects six of the 14 players signed to enroll early.
Never miss a local story.
Jordyn Adams, wide receiver, Cary
Fedora said he’s been recruiting Adams since he was four years old. Well, the work paid off. Adams (6-1, 180) is a four-star prospect according to 247Sports and is the No. 7 player in North Carolina and the No. 36 overall wide receiver by ESPN.com. Adams was selected to play in the U.S. Army All-American Bowl in January and earned an invite to the 2017 Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas. During his senior season at Green Hope High School, Adams caught 54 passes for 1,060 yards and 12 touchdowns. He also returned three punts for touchdowns in one game this year. His dad, Deke, is the defensive line coach at North Carolina.
Dyami Brown, wide receiver, Charlotte
Brown (6-1, 180) is listed as the No. 5 player in North Carolina by ESPN.com and a four-star prospect by 247Sports. Earned an invite to the 2017 Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas. As a senior Brown caught 41 passes for 631 yards and 10 scores. Also rushed for five touchdowns. Had five interceptions as a defensive back his junior season.
Chris Collins, defensive end, Richmond, Va.
Collins (6-4, 215) was rated the No. 9 player in Virginia by 247Sports. As a junior Collins had 25 tackles, five sacks, 7.0 tackles for loss and one interception. Also spent time on offense as a tight end and was a member of the basketball team.
Cade Fortin, quarterback, Suwanee, Ga.
Fortin (6-2, 207) was rated a four-star prospect by ESPN.com and the No. 19 pro-style quarterback by 247Sports. Missed a big part of his senior season because of an injury. As a junior Fortin threw for 1,841 yards and 16 scores, also ran for 512 yards and three scores.
Avery Jones, offensive line, Havelock
Jones (6-4, 285) was a four-star prospect and the No. 12 player in North Carolina, according to 247Sports. Also played defensive tackle for Havelock, leading his team to the 3A state title game. Earned an invite to the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas.
Devon Lawrence, running back, Wake Forest
Lawrence (5-11, 190) is considered a four-star prospect by Rivals. Rated the 16th player in North Carolina by 247Sports and No. 17 by ESPN.com. Rushed for 1,485 yards and 30 touchdowns as a senior at Wake Forest High School. He also caught 18 passes for 242 yards and two scores and returned a kickoff for a score. Helped lead Wake Forest to back-to-back NCHSAA 4AA state titles. Rushed for 1,000 yards in three straight seasons.
Trey Morrison, defensive back, Norcross, Ga.
Morrison (5-10, 187) is rated the No. 64 athlete and No. 76 player in Georgia by 247Sports. Scored five touchdowns as a wide receiver, also had four interceptions and 47 tackles as a junior. Earned all-county honors at defensive back from the Touchdown Club of Gwinnett as a senior.
Bryson Richardson, defensive back, Buford, Ga.
Richardson (6-0, 180), is ranked the No. 60 safety in the country by 247Sports and the No. 79 player in Georgia. Played both safety and wide receiver for Buford High School, leading his team to the Georgia 5A state semifinals.
Jace Ruder, quarterback, Norton, Kan.
Ruder (6-1, 203), is considered the top player in Kansas by ESPN.com. Ranked as a four-star prospect by 247Sports and the No. 16 dual-threat quarterback in the nation and the No. 1 player in Kansas. Threw for 1,232 yards and 13 touchdowns as a senior and ran for 1,032 and 15 more scores. Also played defense and had 43 tackles and four interceptions.
Jahlil Taylor, defensive tackle, Pinehurst, Ga.
Taylor (6-1, 290) is rated the No. 139 defensive tackle by 247Sports and No. 85 by ESPN.com. Recorded more than 170 tackles at Crisp County, including 82 tackles as a junior and 15 tackles for loss.
Javon Terry, defensive back, Wake Forest
Rated the No. 26 player in North Carolina by Rivals and the No. 37 safety in the nation by 247Sports. Was also ranked by 247Sports at the No. 40 player in North Carolina. Named the defensive MVP of the 4AA state title game after intercepting a pass to secure the win. Earned an invite to the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas. Terry (6-0, 180) finished his senior season with five interceptions and 19 passes defended. Had 161 career tackles and 11 career interceptions.
Lancine Turay, defensive end, Newark, N.J.
Turay (6-5, 230), is rated the No. 32 player in New Jersey and the No. 90 defensive end by ESPN.com. Ranked the No. 32 player in New Jersey and No. 58 defensive end by 247Sports. Had 46 tackles and nine sacks as a senior. Also played offensive tackle.
Kyle Wright, linebacker, Blythewood, S.C.
Wright (6-1, 220) is ranked the No. 9 player in South Carolina by 247Sports and the No. 28 outside linebacker. Played linebacker and running back as a senior, rushing for 1,854 yards and 22 touchdowns. Had 128 tackles as a junior, including 80 solo tackles.
Javonte Williams, running back, Wallace
Williams (5-11, 202) is ranked the No. 93 player in North Carolina by 247Sports. Led Wallace-Rose Hill to its fourth straight state title as a senior. Williams scored a 73-yard touchdown on the first play of the game and was named the game’s MVP after finishing with 207 yards and two touchdowns. Rushed for 2,271 yards and 27 touchdowns as a senior. Earned an invite to the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas.
Jonas Pope IV: 919-419-6501, @JEPopeIV
Comments