Photo Gallery: North Carolina vs Wake Forest

Wake Forest’s Brandon Childress (0) is trapped by North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) and Cameron Johnson (13) during the second half on Saturday, December 30, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Brandon Huffman (42) talks with teammate Jalek Felton (5) priot to the Tar Heels’ game against Wake Forest on Saturday, December 30, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Garrison Brooks (15) waits for his introduction in the starting lineup on Saturday, December 30, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina coach Roy Williams confers with official Lee Cassell during the first half against Wake Forest on Saturday, December 30, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Luke Maye (32) drives to the basket for two of his game high 17 points against Wake Forest on Saturday, December 30, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Wake Forest’s Olivier Starr (30) defends North Carolina’s Luke Maye (32) during the first half on Saturday, December 30, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Wake Forest’s Doral Moore (4) defends North Carolina’s Cameron Johnson (13) in the first half on Saturday, December 30, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Wake Forest coach Danny Manning applauds his team’s performance during the first half against North Carolina on Saturday, December 30, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Cameron Johnson (13) launches a three point shot over Wake Forest’s Keyshawn Woods (1) during the first half on Saturday, December 30, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Luke Maye (32) drives to the basket for two of his game high 17 points against Wake Forest’s Keyshawn Woods (1) in the first half on Saturday, December 30, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Theo Pinson (1) drives to the basket and collides with Wake Forest’s Keyshawn Woods (1) during the first half on Saturday, December 30, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) drives to the basket against Wake Forest’s Donovan Mitchell (2) and Terrence Thompson (20) during the first half on Saturday, December 30, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina coach Roy Williams directs his team during the first half against Wake Forest on Saturday, December 30, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Kenny Williams (24) battles with Wake Forest’s Mitchell Wilbekin (10) for a rebound during the first half on Saturday, December 30, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Wake Forest’s Olivier Starr (30) secures an offensive rebound over North Carolina’s Sterling Manley (21) during the first half on Saturday, December 30, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina coach Roy Williams reacts to a foul against his team during the first half against Wake Forest on Saturday, December 30, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Theo Pinson (1) defends Wake Forest’s Keyshawn Woods (1) during the first half on Saturday, December 30, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Theo Pinson (1) drives to the basket against Wake Forest’s Mitchell Wilbekin (10), Bryant Crawford (13) and Terrence Thompson (20) during the first half on Saturday, December 30, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Theo Pinson (1) drives to the basket against Wake Forest’s Mitchell Wilbekin (10) during the first half on Saturday, December 30, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Wake Forest’s Bryant Crawford (13) falls on North Carolina’s Cameron Johnson (13) as they battle for a loose ball in the second half on Saturday, December 30, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Wake Forest coach Danny Manning directs his players during the second half against North Carolina on Saturday, December 30, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina coach Roy Williams huddles with his team during the final minutes of the second half against Wake Forest on Saturday, December 30, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina coach Roy Williams reacts after contesting a call by officials late in the second half against Wake Forest on Saturday, December 30, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) drives to the basket against Wake Forest’s Doral Moore (4) and Mitchell Wilbekin (10) and puts up the game winning shot with :11 seconds to play to give the Tar Heels a 73-69 victory on Saturday, December 30, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Theo Pinson (1) drives to the basket between Wake Forest’s Doral Moore (4) and K.J. Smith (30) during the second half on Saturday, December 30, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Pinson had eight point in the Tar Heels win over Wake Forest.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Wake Forest’s Brandon Childress (0) is trapped by North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) and Cameron Johnson (13) during the second half on Saturday, December 30, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Kenny Williams (24) breaks to the basket for a dunk on a fast break during the second half against Wake Forest on Saturday, December 30, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Williams had 13 points in the Tar Heels’ win over Wake Forest.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Kenny Williams (24) breaks to the basket for a dunk on a fast break during the second half against Wake Forest on Saturday, December 30, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Williams had 13 points in the Tar Heels’ win over Wake Forest.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Garrison Brooks (15) secures an offensive rebound over Wake Forest’s Olivier Starr (30) in the second half on Saturday, December 30, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Cameron Johnson (13) defends a three-point attempt by Wake Forest’s Keyshawn Woods (1) late in the second half on Saturday, December 30, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Theo Pinson (1) reacts after teammate Kenny Williams secured a defensive rebound and drew a foul in the final seconds of the Tar Heel’s 73-69 victory over Wake Forest on Saturday, December 30, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) huddles with teammates Theo Pinson (1), Kenny Williams (24) and Cameron Johnson (13) during the closing minutes of the second half on Saturday, December 30, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com