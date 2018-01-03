Photo Gallery: North Carolina vs Florida State |01.03.18

North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) reacts as time expires and Florida State begins their celebration after defeating North Carolina 81-80 on Wednesday, January 3, 2018 at the Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Fla.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Theo Pinson (1) tries for a steal from Florida State’s C.J. Walker (2) during the first half on Wednesday, January 3, 2018 at the Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Fla.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton directs his team during the first half against North Carolina on Wednesday, January 3, 2018 at the Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Fla.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Cameron Johnson (13) launches a three-point shot over Florida State’s Mfiondu Kabegnele (25) during the first half on Wednesday, January 3, 2018 at the Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Fla.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Sterling Manley (21) goes over the back of Florida State’s Terance Mann (14) for a rebound in the first half on Wednesday, January 3, 2018 at the Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Fla.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) drive to the basket against Florida State’s Trent Forest (3) and Mfiondu Kabegnele (25) during the first half on Wednesday, January 3, 2018 at the Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Fla.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Florida State’s C.J. Walker (2) and Mfiondu Kabegnele (25) trap North Carolina’s Cameron Johnson (13) under the basket during the first half on Wednesday, January 3, 2018 at the Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee,
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina coach Roy Williams huddle with his team during the first half against Florida State on Wednesday, January 3, 2018 at the Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Fla.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina coach Roy Williams directs his team during the first half against Florida State on Wednesday, January 3, 2018 at the Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Fla.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) drives to the basket against Florida State’s Ike Obiagu (12) in the second half on Wednesday, January 3, 2018 at the Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Fla.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) is trapped by Florida State’s C.J. Walker (2) and Ike Obiagu (12) in the second half on Wednesday, January 3, 2018 at the Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Fla.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Florida State’s Phil Cofer (0) collides with North Carolina’s Luke Maye (32) under the basket during the second half on Wednesday, January 3, 2018 at the Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Fla.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Cameron Johnson (13) passes to Kenny Williams on a fast break during the second half against Florida State on Wednesday, January 3, 2018 at the Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Fla.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Kenny Williams (24) breaks to the basket on a fast break during the second half on Wednesday, January 3, 2018 at the Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Fla. Williams scored 18 points.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina coach Roy Williams yells at his bench during the second half against Florida State on Wednesday, January 3, 2018 at the Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Fla.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Theo Pinson (1) drives to the basket against Florida State’s Phil Cofer (0)) during the second half on Wednesday, January 3, 2018 at the Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Fla.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Kenny Williams (24) between Florida State’s Trent Forest (3) and Phil Cofer (0) during the second half on Wednesday, January 3, 2018 at the Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Fla. Williams scored 18 points.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Jalek Felton (5) drives against Florida State’s Phil Cofer (0) during the second half on Wednesday, January 3, 2018 at the Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Fla.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Theo Pinson (1) glides to the basket for dunk in the second half against Florida State on Wednesday, January 3, 2018 at the Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Fla.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Theo Pinson (1) gets a dunk over Florida State’s Phil Cofer (0)) during the second half on Wednesday, January 3, 2018 at the Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Fla.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina coach Roy Williams reacts after Theo Pinson was called for his fourth foul in the second half against Florida State on Wednesday, January 3, 2018 at the Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Fla.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Andrew Platek (3) drives to the basket against Florida State’s Mfiondu Kabegnele (25) during the second half on Wednesday, January 3, 2018 at the Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Fla.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Luke Maye (32) and Cameron Johnson (13) defend Florida State’s Terance Mann (14) during the second half on Wednesday, January 3, 2018 at the Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Fla. Mann had 17 points in the Seminoles’ victory.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) drives to the basket against Florida State’s Mfiondu Kabegnele (25) in the second half on Wednesday, January 3, 2018 at the Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Fla. Berry lead all scores with 28 point in the Tar Heels’81-80 loss.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Brandon Robinson (4) reacts after a basket by Joel Berry with :30 seconds to play, pulling the Tar Heels to with in a point of tying the game at 81-80 on Wednesday, January 3, 2018 at the Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Fla.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Kenny Williams (24) reacts after missing a half court shot as time expired to give Florida State an 81-80 victory on Wednesday, January 3, 2018 at the Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Fla. Williams scored 18 points.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com