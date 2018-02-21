UNC signee Coby White ‘can’t even believe’ he’s on the McDonald’s All-American roster

Being named to the McDonald’s All American team is one goal Coby White set for himself at the start of his senior season.
On Wednesday, the Greenfield School senior point guard who signed with North Carolina in November, received his jersey in the school’s gym. White in January was named to 2018 McDonald’s All American East team in the game of all-star high school basketball players to be played on March 28 at Philips Arena in Atlanta, Ga.
You can watch White’s jersey presentation here.
“It’s a blessing,” White said on Wednesday. “It’s one of those days that you dreamed of. I watch the McDonald’s game every year just because of the talent and the upcoming stars. As a kid those are players that you look up to and you hear so much about, hoping that one day you can be on that same stage.
White sat in front of a poster with the images of former McDonald All-Americans and current NBA stars Kevin Durant, Anthony Davis, Blake Griffin, and his favorite player, Kyrie Irving. It hadn’t hit White yet that he now part of a fraternity with these all-star players.
“I still can’t even believe it,” White said. “It’s crazy because only one out of 24 of the millions of people who play basketball, and I get selected, that’s just a blessing. Hopefully it will hit me, but it hasn’t hit me yet.”
White is the first player from Greenfield School to be named a McDonald’s All American. With the Greenfield student body and administrators in the gym for the presentation, Coby thanked his Greenfield family and teammates, as well as his coaches, including Team Wall Program Director Kendrick Williams, who started coaching White when he was seven.
“On the court, he’s always been a kid that listen and soaked up everything you had to say,” Williams said. “Great kid, comes from a great family. I can’t say enough about how his mom and dad raised him. He has two great older siblings who set great examples. I’m just excited for him today. Out of all the kids I’ve every coached, I think he’s deserved it more because he wasn’t that kid that had that (big) name coming up. Everything he got he had to work for and that work has paid off.”
The No. 2-ranked player in North Carolina and No. 23 in the nation, according to 247Sports, White passed JamesOn Curry as the top high school scorer in North Carolina prep history last month. In December he set the all-time scoring mark at the John Wall Holiday Invitational (119), passing former UNC guard Donald Williams. With all the records he’s broken and the committment to UNC, White’s mother, Bonita, said this day is right up there with all of his accomplishments.
“This is huge,” Bonita said. “In addition to going to Carolina, this is something he’s been working for all his life. Right up there with signing day, this is where this stands.”
White (6-5, 170 pounds) is averaging 30.8 points per game this season for the Knights. Including White and fellow Class of 2018 signee Nassir Little, UNC now has 68 all-time McDonald’s All Americans.
Jonas Pope IV: 919-419-6501, @JEPopeIV
