North Carolina

ESPN anchor likes two Triangle teams in the Final Four

By Jonas Pope IV

jpope@heraldsun.com

February 21, 2018 08:26 PM

ESPN announcer Dan Dakich is high on the UNC Tar Heels. During the broadcast of the No. 10 Tar Heels game at Syracuse, Dakich called UNC a Final Four team multiple times in the second half.

Dakich said he liked Carolina, Duke, Ohio State, Michigan State and maybe Arizona to make it to San Antonio. “Yeah, I just gave you five Final Four teams,” Dakich joked.

Moments later, after a slam dunk from Theo Pinson, Dakich repeated his claim, “this is a Final Four team” he said with added emphasis. North Carolina has played in the last two Final Fours, winning it all in 2017.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Roy Williams after win over Syracuse: 'I like the fact that we only had eight turnovers'

View More Video