UNC's Berry and Pinson on their last game in the Smith Center

UNC's Berry and Pinson on their last game in the Smith Center

How did Joel Berry propose to his girlfriend?

How did Joel Berry propose to his girlfriend?

Theo Pinson following win over Syracuse: "I was excited for the game. We're a very unselfish team."

Theo Pinson following win over Syracuse: “I was excited for the game. We’re a very unselfish team.”

Roy Williams after win over Syracuse: 'I like the fact that we only had eight turnovers'

Roy Williams after win over Syracuse: 'I like the fact that we only had eight turnovers'

UNC's Theo Pinson directs some tarmac traffic

UNC's Theo Pinson directs some tarmac traffic

UNC's Roy Williams vs. a microphone at Louisville

UNC's Roy Williams vs. a microphone at Louisville

UNC's Roy Williams talks about the Tar Heels' win over Louisville

UNC's Roy Williams talks about the Tar Heels' win over Louisville

UNC's Joel Berry talks about the big win over Louisville

UNC's Joel Berry talks about the big win over Louisville

UNC's Roy Williams jokes about his reputation for not calling timeouts

UNC's Roy Williams jokes about his reputation for not calling timeouts

UNC's Roy Williams not concerned by ominous report on FBI basketball investigation

UNC's Roy Williams not concerned by ominous report on FBI basketball investigation

North Carolina

Theo Pinson, best coach at UNC?

By Jonas Pope IV

jpope@heraldsun.com

February 27, 2018 09:33 PM

CHAPEL HILL

During his time at North Carolina, Tar Heels’ fans have gotten to know senior Theo Pinson as a jack of all trades on the court, but is he the best coach as well?

During the first half of No. 9 UNC’s home finale against Miami, Pinson was featured in the ‘94 Feet with Jay Bilas’ feature. Bilas, who was on the broadast crew for ESPN, walks the length of the basketball court with one player, asking them a series of questions. Pinson, the senior from Greensboro, was featured this week.

The first question Bilas had for Pinson, who always has a quick wit that has made him a media favorite, who was the best coach on the UNC staff. Without missing a beat Pinson replied: “The best coach ... by far is me.”

Bilas asked Pinson how he became the best coach on a bench that includes Hall of Fame head coach Roy Williams. Pinson referenced his time on the sidelines last season when UNC played in, and won the Maui Invitational championship in Lahaina, Hawaii. Pinson missed the tournament with an injury, but was on the bench coaching up his teammates.

“My Maui Invitational coaching experience was great,” Pinson told Bilas. “And I was undefeated.”

The Tar Heels defeated Wisconsin, 71-56, in the championship game.

Pinson, who leads the Tar Heels in assists, also told Bilas he was the best player.

“I make plays, I score and I’m good looking,” Pinson said.

Jonas Pope IV: 919-419-6501, @JEPopeIV

