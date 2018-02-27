North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) drives to the basket against Miami’s Dewan Huell (20) on Tuesday, February 27, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) drives to the basket against Miami’s Dewan Huell (20) on Tuesday, February 27, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett
North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) drives to the basket against Miami’s Dewan Huell (20) on Tuesday, February 27, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett

North Carolina

Newton’s buzzer beater ruins Senior Night at UNC

By Jonas Pope IV

jpope@heraldsun.com

February 27, 2018 11:08 PM

CHAPEL HILL

Joel Berry’s last shot ever at the Dean Dome was a big one. Ja’Quan Newton’s was bigger.

Berry hit a three-pointer to tie the game at 88 with 4.1 seconds remaining. Newton, the senior guard for the Hurricanes, took the inbound pass, raced up the court and threw up a shot from just inside the halfcourt line, the ball going through the net with no time remaining, giving Newton 15 points and the Hurricanes the 91-88 win to ruin Berry’s Senior Night.

Berry finished with 31 points to lead all scorers.

Jonas Pope IV: 919-419-6501, @JEPopeIV

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Roy Williams pays tribute to seniors Joel Berry and Theo Pinson: “From the bottom of my heart I love you”

View More Video