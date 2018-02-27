Newton’s buzzer beater ruins Senior Night at UNC

Joel Berry’s last shot ever at the Dean Dome was a big one. Ja’Quan Newton’s was bigger.
Berry hit a three-pointer to tie the game at 88 with 4.1 seconds remaining. Newton, the senior guard for the Hurricanes, took the inbound pass, raced up the court and threw up a shot from just inside the halfcourt line, the ball going through the net with no time remaining, giving Newton 15 points and the Hurricanes the 91-88 win to ruin Berry’s Senior Night.
Berry finished with 31 points to lead all scorers.
