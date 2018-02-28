UNC women survive BC in first round of the ACC tournament; next up, NC State

Paris Kea and her North Carolina teammates found the perfect birthday present Wednesday for coach Sylvia Hatchell. A victory in the ACC Women’s Basketball tournament.
Kea, a redshirt junior playing in her hometown, poured in a game-high 28 points, and North Carolina took control in the fourth quarter to turn back Boston College 69-64 in the first round of the 41st annual ACC women’s tournament in the Greensboro Coliseum.
The victory, coming on Hatchell’s 66th birthday, advances 12th-seeded UNC (15-15) to play fifth-seeded and 23rd-ranked N.C. State (22-7) at 11 a.m. Thursday in the second round.
UNC freshman center Janelle Bailey, named the ACC Rookie of the Year earlier Wednesday, added 16 points and 13 rebounds for her 13th double-double of the season despite a scoreless first half. Taylor Ortlepp scored 23 points, including 7-of-14 from 3-point range, to lead 13th-seeded BC (7-23), which closed the season on a five-game losing streak.
Kea, who attended Greensboro Page High School, said she grew up watching games in the Coliseum and had lots of family members and friends in attendance.
“I would watch my cousin, Marquetta Dickens at N.C. State, play a bunch of big games here,” Kea said. “I wanted to be in her shoes. I was that little kid in elementary and middle school who would come here. I couldn’t wait to play games here in the big arena.”
The Tar Heels, who avenged a regular-season loss to BC, dropped two decisions to the Wolfpack this season.
“I want this win,” Kea said. “I don’t think there’s any one I want more than beating N.C. State right now.”
Kea scored 20 points in a first half that included a 4-of-5 effort from 3-point range, but UNC was clinging to a 51-49 lead after Ortlepp drilled a 3-pointer to open the fourth quarter. The Tar Heels promptly went on a 10-0 run over a two-minute span to take control, with 3-pointers from Taylor Koenen and Jaelynn Murray igniting it.
Kea capped the run with a transition layup and a baseline jumper to give the Tar Heels their biggest lead to that point, 61-59, and prompting a BC timeout with 7:20 remaining. The Eagles used three successive 3-pointers, two by Milan Bolden-Morris and one from Ortlepp, to close to 65-62 with 1:11 left. But Jamie Cherry and Bailey each hit a pair of free throws in the final 40 seconds to keep the Eagles at bay.
