Frigid start for North Carolina against Miami

North Carolina got off to a cold start against Miami on Thursday night in the ACC tournament quarterfinals in Brooklyn, N.Y.
The Tar Heels missed their first 13 shots over the first seven minutes of the game, digging a 14-0 hole.
The effort caused UNC coach Roy Williams to pull his starters at the under-12 minute TV timeout.
Reserve Seventh Woods ended the drought with a basket and foul shot with 12:51 left in the first half.
The backups led the Tar Heels to a 7-0 run to cut the lead before Miami ended it with a basket at 10:01 in the first half. Williams put the starters back in the game after the under-8 timeout.
