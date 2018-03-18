Down by 20 points in the second half to Texas A&M, North Carolina's Theo Pinson (1) reacts as officials review a call.
Down by 20 points in the second half to Texas A&M, North Carolina's Theo Pinson (1) reacts as officials review a call. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com
Down by 20 points in the second half to Texas A&M, North Carolina's Theo Pinson (1) reacts as officials review a call. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com

North Carolina

What fans tweeted after North Carolina's loss to Texas A&M

By Sam Newkirk

snewkirk@newsobserver.com

March 18, 2018 10:24 PM

North Carolina's season-ending 86-65 loss to Texas A&M on Sunday in the second round of the NCAA tournament was shocking, but fans quickly came to terms with it via Twitter.

Whether lamenting about their busted bracket due to UNC, Michigan State and Virginia losing or piling on or supporting the Tar Heels, fans showed their creativity.

Here are some of the better social media responses to the Tar Heels' loss:

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

And finally, someone had to evoke UNC's most popular legend in a familiar meme.

  Comments  