Roy Williams signs a letter excusing UNC fans from work for the NCAA tourney opener

Looking for excuses to skip your duties and watch college basketball during the NCAA tournament? You've just been issued a hall pass.
Ahead of North Carolina’s first-round NCAA men's tournament game against Lipscomb on Friday, UNC head coach Roy Williams has shared a signed letter template that fans can fill out to excuse themselves from work.
The letter, posted by Carolina Basketball on Twitter, reads:
“Please excuse ________ from work today. As you are probably aware, it is officially an unofficial state holiday as the Tar Heels are beginning their run in the NCAA tournament. ________ will need to save all of their energy and positive vibes for the game.”
Never miss a local story.
The No. 2 seeded Tar Heels take on the No. 15 Lipscomb Bisons at 2:45 p.m. Friday in Charlotte.
Starting lineups
No. 2 UNC (25-10)
G Joel Berry 17.1 ppg, 3.5 rpg
G Kenny Williams 11.4 ppg, 3.7 rpg
G Cam Johnson 12.7 ppg, 4.7 rpg
G Theo Pinson 10.3 ppg, 4.8 apg
F Luke Maye 17.2 ppg, 10.1 rpg
No. 15 Lipscomb (23-9)
G Kenny Cooper 9.9. ppg, 4.0 apg
G Michael Buckland 7.5 ppg, 4.3 rpg
G Garrison Mathews 22.1 ppg, 5.5 rpg
F Eli Pepper 7.0 ppg, 7.9 rpg
F Rob Marberry 16.0 ppg, 5.8 rpg
Game info
When: Friday, 2:45 p.m.
Where: Spectrum Center, Charlotte
TV/radio: CBS, 106.1-WTKK
Comments