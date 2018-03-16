North Carolina basketball coach Roy Williams discusses the strengths of the Tar Heels' NCAA basketball tournament first round opponent, the Lipscomb Bisons. NCAA Video
North Carolina basketball coach Roy Williams discusses the strengths of the Tar Heels' NCAA basketball tournament first round opponent, the Lipscomb Bisons. NCAA Video

North Carolina

Roy Williams signs a letter excusing UNC fans from work for the NCAA tourney opener

By Aaron Moody

amoody@newsobserver.com

March 16, 2018 12:05 PM

Looking for excuses to skip your duties and watch college basketball during the NCAA tournament? You've just been issued a hall pass.

Ahead of North Carolina’s first-round NCAA men's tournament game against Lipscomb on Friday, UNC head coach Roy Williams has shared a signed letter template that fans can fill out to excuse themselves from work.

The letter, posted by Carolina Basketball on Twitter, reads:

“Please excuse ________ from work today. As you are probably aware, it is officially an unofficial state holiday as the Tar Heels are beginning their run in the NCAA tournament. ________ will need to save all of their energy and positive vibes for the game.”

The No. 2 seeded Tar Heels take on the No. 15 Lipscomb Bisons at 2:45 p.m. Friday in Charlotte.

[UNC vs. Lipscomb in NCAA tournament: How they match up]

Starting lineups

No. 2 UNC (25-10)

G Joel Berry 17.1 ppg, 3.5 rpg

G Kenny Williams 11.4 ppg, 3.7 rpg

G Cam Johnson 12.7 ppg, 4.7 rpg

G Theo Pinson 10.3 ppg, 4.8 apg

F Luke Maye 17.2 ppg, 10.1 rpg

No. 15 Lipscomb (23-9)

G Kenny Cooper 9.9. ppg, 4.0 apg

G Michael Buckland 7.5 ppg, 4.3 rpg

G Garrison Mathews 22.1 ppg, 5.5 rpg

F Eli Pepper 7.0 ppg, 7.9 rpg

F Rob Marberry 16.0 ppg, 5.8 rpg

UNC Tar Heels senior Theo Pinson is an integral part of the team and one of the team's most unique in recent history. Pinson provides assists, rebounds and steals for the team in search of their third straight Final Four. The Tar Heels will be playing in the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at the Spectrum Center on Friday, March 16, 2018 against Lipscomb. Jeff Sinerjsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Game info

When: Friday, 2:45 p.m.

Where: Spectrum Center, Charlotte

TV/radio: CBS, 106.1-WTKK

Go inside the North Carolina locker and listen to freshmen Sterling Manley and Brandon Huffman talk about their first NCAA Tournament as the Tar Heels practice on Thursday, March 15, 2018 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C. Robert Willett

