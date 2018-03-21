UNC football adds Robert Gillespie to its staff

Robert Gillespie, who spent the past five seasons as a Tennessee assistant coach, has been added to the North Carolina football coaching staff, coach Larry Fedora announced in a press release on Wednesday.
Gillespie served as the Vols running backs coach and recruiting coordinator from 2013 until this past February.
"He has a well-earned reputation as a great offensive coach and recruiter, and he has a wealth of experience working with running backs at a very high level," Fedora said about Gillespie in the release. "We are happy to have him join our staff as we get into the bulk of spring practice."
Gillespie also coached running backs at West Virginia, Oklahoma State and South Carolina.
Gillespie was a four-year letterman at Florida (1998-2001) and played two seasons (2002-03) in the NFL for Washington and Jacksonville.
The news release did not specify which position Gillespie would be coaching. Gunter Brewer, who coached the Tar Heels' wide receivers for four years, left to coach receivers for the Philadelphia Eagles in early March.
