UNC and the family of former broadcaster Woody Durham will host a memorial service "Celebration of Woody's Life" at 2 p.m. on April 8 at Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill, according to a UNC news release.

The service will be open to the public. Seating will be first-come, first served except for some reserved seats for UNC officials and athletes. The doors will open at 1 p.m.





Tar Heel Nation, please join us on Sunday, April 8th at 2pm in Carmichael Arena to celebrate the life of Woody Durham. Doors open at 1pm #HeyWoody https://t.co/AetjP7Zc8c pic.twitter.com/qcdhh684yX — UNC Tar Heels (@GoHeels) March 22, 2018

Durham, the voice of the Tar Heels from 1971 to 2011, died on March 7.