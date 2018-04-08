Memorial service held for UNC's Woody Durham

Jean Durham, center, and members of her family stand and sing Carolina On My Mind makes remarks during the Woody Durham memorial service in Carmichael Arena, Sunday, April 8, 2018 in Chapel Hill, N.C. The former play-by-play announcer died at the age of 76 on March 7.
Jeffrey A. Camarati
UNC Athletic Communications
Family and special guests stand and sing "Carolina On My Mind" during the Woody Durham memorial service in Carmichael Arena, Sunday, April 8, 2018 in Chapel Hill, N.C. The former play-by-play announcer died at the age of 76 on March 7.
Governor Roy Cooper holds up a t-shirt with a Woody Durham quote while making remarks during the Woody Durham memorial service in Carmichael Arena, Sunday, April 8, 2018 in Chapel Hill, N.C. The former play-by-play announcer died at the age of 76 on March 7.
Attendees listen to remarks during the Woody Durham memorial service in Carmichael Arena, Sunday, April 8, 2018 in Chapel Hill, N.C. The former play-by-play announcer died at the age of 76 on March 7.
The Durham family and special guests listen to remarks during the Woody Durham memorial service in Carmichael Arena, Sunday, April 8, 2018 in Chapel Hill, N.C. The former play-by-play announcer died at the age of 76 on March 7.
John Bunting makes remarks during the Woody Durham memorial service in Carmichael Arena, Sunday, April 8, 2018 in Chapel Hill, N.C. The former play-by-play announcer died at the age of 76 on March 7.
Jones Angell makes remarks during the Woody Durham memorial service in Carmichael Arena, Sunday, April 8, 2018 in Chapel Hill, N.C. The former play-by-play announcer died at the age of 76 on March 7.
Terri Houston, left, and Holden Thorp perform during the Woody Durham memorial service in Carmichael Arena, Sunday, April 8, 2018 in Chapel Hill, N.C. The former play-by-play announcer died at the age of 76 on March 7.
