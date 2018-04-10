No off-season for Green Hope's Jordyn Adams

Green Hope’s Jordyn Adams talks about balancing football and baseball at a high level. Adams signed to play football and baseball at North Carolina, but may bypass both to pursue professional baseball.
After losing a bet with Governor Ralph Northam of Virginia over the ACC tournament, Roy Cooper went shopping for some North Carolina craft beer. Based on the colors of the cans, he settled on Fullsteam Brewery and Mother Earth Brewery.
Go inside the North Carolina locker and listen to freshmen Sterling Manley and Brandon Huffman talk about their first NCAA Tournament as the Tar Heels practice on Thursday, March 15, 2018 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.
UNC seniors Theo Pinson and Joel Berry talk about their final season and the pressure to return to the Final Four. They spoke at a press conference Thursday, March 15, 2018, the day before the Tar Heels NCAA Tournament game against Lipscomb.