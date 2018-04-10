No off-season for Green Hope's Jordyn Adams

Green Hope’s Jordyn Adams talks about balancing football and baseball at a high level. Adams signed to play football and baseball at North Carolina, but may bypass both to pursue professional baseball.
Jordan Pope IV
Gov. Roy Cooper pays off an ACC beer bet

Latest News

Gov. Roy Cooper pays off an ACC beer bet

After losing a bet with Governor Ralph Northam of Virginia over the ACC tournament, Roy Cooper went shopping for some North Carolina craft beer. Based on the colors of the cans, he settled on Fullsteam Brewery and Mother Earth Brewery.