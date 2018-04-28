UNC's Dallas Tessar slides safely into home

Surratt talks about the benefits of Spring football practice at North Carolina and the competition for the starting quarterback position following practice on Tuesday, April 10, 2018 in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Green Hope’s Jordyn Adams talks about balancing football and baseball at a high level. Adams signed to play football and baseball at North Carolina, but may bypass both to pursue professional baseball.
After losing a bet with Governor Ralph Northam of Virginia over the ACC tournament, Roy Cooper went shopping for some North Carolina craft beer. Based on the colors of the cans, he settled on Fullsteam Brewery and Mother Earth Brewery.
Go inside the North Carolina locker and listen to freshmen Sterling Manley and Brandon Huffman talk about their first NCAA Tournament as the Tar Heels practice on Thursday, March 15, 2018 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.