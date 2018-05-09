Former NBA star calls UNC case "most disappointing thing" he's seen in sports
Former NBA star David Robinson, a member of the Knight Commission and the Rice commission, said the UNC academic fraud case "undermines" what college basketball should be about. Robinson was speaking at a meeting of the Knight Commission.
Surratt talks about the benefits of Spring football practice at North Carolina and the competition for the starting quarterback position following practice on Tuesday, April 10, 2018 in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Green Hope’s Jordyn Adams talks about balancing football and baseball at a high level. Adams signed to play football and baseball at North Carolina, but may bypass both to pursue professional baseball.
After losing a bet with Governor Ralph Northam of Virginia over the ACC tournament, Roy Cooper went shopping for some North Carolina craft beer. Based on the colors of the cans, he settled on Fullsteam Brewery and Mother Earth Brewery.
UNC seniors Theo Pinson and Joel Berry talk about their final season and the pressure to return to the Final Four. They spoke at a press conference Thursday, March 15, 2018, the day before the Tar Heels NCAA Tournament game against Lipscomb.