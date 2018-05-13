North Carolina coach Mike Fox: ‘That was a terrific series’

Fox talks about the Tar Heels win over Duke, preventing the Blue Devils from sweeping the series on Sunday, May 13, 2018 at Durham Bulls Athletic Park in Durham, N.C.
Robert Willett
Gov. Roy Cooper pays off an ACC beer bet

Latest News

Gov. Roy Cooper pays off an ACC beer bet

After losing a bet with Governor Ralph Northam of Virginia over the ACC tournament, Roy Cooper went shopping for some North Carolina craft beer. Based on the colors of the cans, he settled on Fullsteam Brewery and Mother Earth Brewery.