New Carolina Panthers running back Elijah Hood playing for his hometown team.

New Carolina Panthers running back Elijah Hood says it is still a surreal experience to be playing for his hometown team.
Joseph Person
Gov. Roy Cooper pays off an ACC beer bet

Latest News

Gov. Roy Cooper pays off an ACC beer bet

After losing a bet with Governor Ralph Northam of Virginia over the ACC tournament, Roy Cooper went shopping for some North Carolina craft beer. Based on the colors of the cans, he settled on Fullsteam Brewery and Mother Earth Brewery.