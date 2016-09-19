Highlights from UNC's win over James Madison

Watch highlights of the Tar Heels' 56-28 win over the James Madison Dukes.
Photo by Robert Willett, Video courtesy of The ACC

UNC Now

Aussie Kicker Tom Sheldon Joins Tar Heels

Punter Tom Sheldon from Echuca,Victoria, Australia joined the North Carolina football team this year. Sheldon talks about how he was recruited, learned about North Carolina online, and how he has adapted to the American college game.

Sports Videos