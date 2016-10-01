Weiler’s last-second field goal gives Tar Heels 37-35 win at Florida State

UNC’s Nick Weiler talks about his game-winning kick to beat FSU snapping their home winning streak.
Andrew Carter acarter@newsobserver.com

UNC Now

Aussie Kicker Tom Sheldon Joins Tar Heels

Punter Tom Sheldon from Echuca,Victoria, Australia joined the North Carolina football team this year. Sheldon talks about how he was recruited, learned about North Carolina online, and how he has adapted to the American college game.

Sports Videos