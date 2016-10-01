UNC's Trubisky on Heels' dramatic win over Florida State

Allen Artis, a suspended University of North Carolina football player facing charges of sexual battery and assault on a female student says the two had consensual sex and that he did not rape nor drug her.
Attorney Denise Branch tells reporters that an assistant district attorney has made it clear that they do not plan to pursue criminal charges in her client's Delaney Robinson sexual assault case against a UNC football player.
UNC-Chapel Hill student Delaney Robinson holds a news conference with her attorney and father alleging that she was sexually assaulted in February by a UNC football player who has not been prosecuted or held accountable in the six months since.
University of North Carolina, Duke and N.C. State mascots got together to celebrate their rivalries for a Delta Airlines video. As fans know well, the rivalries extend beyond the basketball courts and playing fields.