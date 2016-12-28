UNC coach Larry Fedora explains what went wrong at end of season

5:18 Roy Williams on win over Northern Iowa and the NCAA investigation Pause

2:27 UNC academic scandal explained

11:06 Cooper on HB2: 'Today, the legislature had the chance to do the right thing for NC and they failed'

8:01 Seth Meyers takes some shots at NC political power grab

1:34 Missing great-grandmother seen on store video Christmas Eve

3:06 What the heck is going on in the NC Legislature?

0:45 Cam Newton makes young fan's wish come true

0:31 Downtown Raleigh coffee shop 42 & Lawrence served coffee the Gilmore Girls way

5:27 Police official discusses homicide in Cary Friday night