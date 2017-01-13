UNC will be without Tony Bradley against Florida State

2:28 UNC's Trubisky reflects on the Tar Heels' loss to Stanford in the Sun Bowl and the fumble Pause

1:35 Fedora on draft prospects for Mitch Trubisky

2:16 Zach Galifianakis makes a documentary about how bad gerrymandering has gotten

2:25 Cameron Village shop owner explains recent break-ins

2:56 Obama: 'This gives the Internet one last chance to talk about our bromance'

1:41 Democrats warn that any repeal of Obamacare would 'make America sick again'

2:24 NC State's Gottfried after loss: "We got better tonight"

4:15 Cooper sworn in as governor minutes after midnight

3:44 Gov. Cooper appoints cabinet secretaries to lead commerce, administration