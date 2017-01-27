UNC Now

January 27, 2017 6:30 AM

UNC's Roy Williams on how Tar Heels go from good to great

CHAPEL HILL

North Carolina won its seventh consecutive game on Thursday night, a 91-72 against Virginia Tech. It was a businesslike, workmanlike performance from the Tar Heels, who led by double-digits throughout the second half.

Afterward, UNC coach Roy Williams was asked what it would take for his team to go from good to great. Continued rebounding success? Offensive efficiency? Williams had a different answer. UNC doesn't have much time to get ready for its game at Miami on Saturday.

