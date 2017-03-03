Stilman White’s long journey at UNC coming to an end

6:08 McGrady supports replacement bill for HB2 Pause

1:32 Cold snap could mean trouble for local strawberry farmers

4:40 Berger: Because of court ruling, "We don't have ... an Ethics Commission or a Board of Elections"

4:10 What's it like to be a conservative on campus? Triangle college students share their stories

1:23 Duke's Coach K says having to adapt to adversity won't be an excuse for Blue Devils

2:35 Two ways Trump proposes to change America's healthcare

1:40 UNC-Wilmington coach talks about his pride in his players after loss to Duke

1:09 Journey to the Tourney: Duke's March Madness history

1:59 Drones provide eyes in the sky at solar farm