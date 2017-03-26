Former LSU QB Brandon Harris transferring to UNC

Brandon Harris, the former LSU quarterback who is among the top graduate transfer prospects available at his position, announced on Sunday that he is transferring to North Carolina.
Harris’ arrival will help fill the void left behind by Mitch Trubisky, who left after his junior season to enter the NFL draft. Trubisky’s departure created uncertainty at quarterback at UNC, where no other player on the roster had significant college experience.
That was among UNC’s primary selling points to Harris, a former four-star prospect out of Parkway High in Bossier City, La. Another part of UNC’s pitch: The opportunity to lead an up-tempo, prolific offense that has experienced significant success during coach Larry Fedora’s five-year tenure.
Harris visited UNC this weekend and announced his commitment in a post on his Facebook page.
“I look forward to the opportunity to play for coach Fedora and UNC,” Harris wrote. “Thank you, to all of those who have kept me in your prayers and continue to do so.
“I have to say that I haven’t been this excited in a while and can’t do anything but thank God and my wonderful family for their continued support.”
Harris will become the Tar Heels’ only quarterback who has started a college game. He started all 12 games during his sophomore season in 2015, when he threw for 2,158 yards, 13 touchdowns and six interceptions.
Harris played in four games last season and started two of them. The Tigers finished 8-4, but coach Les Miles was fired in late September after LSU lost two of its first four games. Miles’ son, Manny, is a walk-on quarterback at UNC.
