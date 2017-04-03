UNC Now

April 3, 2017 11:38 AM

The N&O’s coverage of UNC vs. Gonzaga in the Final Four

As North Carolina prepares to face Gonzaga (9:20 p.m. ET, CBS), here's a recap of our coverage from Phoenix this week. And if you're not following @_AndrewCarter and @LukeDeCock on Twitter, now's a perfect time to do that.

MONDAY

Tar Heels can’t change history, but they can make it -- DeCock

The story behind Justin Jackson’s shot, which has helped lead UNC to the national title game

With UNC national title victory, Roy Williams would join small coaching fraternity

Isaiah Hicks returned to UNC for this moment, but Tar Heels wait for him to arrive

That time Roy Williams and Mark Few gambled the night away outside of Memphis

Joel Berry, in final ankle update, ‘feeling pretty good’

Gonzaga passes eye test in more ways than one

Big-man battle between UNC and Gonzaga a key matchup and a throwback

SUNDAY

How UNC survived final, frenetic seconds against Oregon and advanced to championship game

Meeks wills Tar Heels to brink of redemption -- DeCock

UNC scandal hangs over Final Four, again, with no end in sight -- DeCock

SATURDAY

Back in the Final Four, UNC puts redemption talk to rest – for now

Belief came to Tar Heels on different timetables -- DeCock

UNC finds a way to avoid college basketball transfer epidemic

On the road, UNC players bring games to the games

At press conferences, Pinson goes from comic relief to honored guest

FRIDAY

One year later, the legacy of Marcus Paige’s final shot lives on

UNC’s Joel Berry doing ‘whatever it takes’ to be ready for Final Four

UNC tries to adjust to shooting in cavernous stadium, but is it really more difficult?

BEFOREHAND

Woody’s Quiet Fight: The voice of the Tar Heels, Woody Durham, lives with a painful silence

Personality, not experience, will be the difference in Tar Heels’ approach -- DeCock

The Whistleblowers podcast, Episode 8

UNC's Justin Jackson reflects on his faith, his team and the task of defeating Gonzaga

