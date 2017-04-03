The N&O’s coverage of UNC vs. Gonzaga in the Final Four

6:10 UNC's Williams talks Gonzaga, craps and cops Pause

4:33 UNC's Justin Jackson speaks to media about the Tar Heels encore appearance at the Final Four

2:43 Updated: More Dadgum Roy fun

2:32 UNC fans celebrate on Franklin Street after beating Oregon

1:48 UNC's Isaiah Hicks on the final stretch of the win over Arkansas

0:33 UNC's Meeks secures the rebound and the victory

2:53 UNC's Kennedy Meeks talks about his huge game in win over Oregon

2:27 UNC academic scandal explained

2:50 Kennedy Meeks talks about the last possessions of the game against Oregon