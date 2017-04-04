UNC’s national championship victory against Gonzaga caps run of memorable, tough triumphs

1:59 Raw Video: UNC fans celebrate National Championship on Franklin Street Pause

1:08 UNC fans celebrate on Franklin Street

4:56 UNC's Justin Jackson reflects on his faith, his team and the task of defeating Gonzaga

0:56 UNC fans fired up for National Championship game

0:56 UNC's Hicks: It is the best feeling I have ever felt

0:35 Time lapse video of fans celebrating national championship on Franklin Street

26:22 UNC's Roy Williams and players talk about redemption in winning national championship

1:59 UNC's Jackson: For us, this is an unbelievable feeling

0:37 UNC fan after championship win: 'This is everything'