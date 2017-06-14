North Carolina pitcher J.B. Bukauskas (38) works from the mound against Davidson on Friday, June 2, 2017 at Boshamer Stadium in Chapel Hill.
June 14, 2017 4:45 PM

UNC’s Bukauskas named Golden Spikes finalist

From staff reports

North Carolina pitcher J.B. Bukauskas was one of the four finalists named Wednesday by USA Baseball for the 2017 Golden Spikes Award.

Virginia’s Adam Haseley and Brendan McKay of Louisville also were named, giving the ACC three of the four finalists. Brent Rooker of Mississippi State was the fourth.

The Golden Spikes Award is awarded to the top amateur baseball player in the U.S.based on their athletic ability, sportsmanship, character and overall contribution to the sport.

ACC players have previously won the award four times: Georgia Tech’s Jason Varitek (1994), Florida State’s J.D. Drew (1997), Clemson’s Khalil Greene (2002) and Florida State’s Buster Posey (2008).

Bukauskas earned ACC pitcher of the year honors in 2017 after tallying an 8-0 record and 106 strikeouts in 82 innings pitched. He also ranked top-five nationally with a 1.87 ERA as the Friday-night starter for North Carolina.

He was named first-team All-ACC as well as a first-team All-American by Baseball America and Collegiate Baseball. The Houston Astros drafted Bukauskas in the 2017 MLB Draft with the 15th overall pick.

