UNC receives commitment from top quarterback prospect

June 15, 2017 5:46 PM

CHAPEL HILL

North Carolina just might have received a commitment on Thursday from its quarterback of the future when Tyler Shough, one of the top quarterback prospects in the class of 2018, announced on Twitter that he would attend UNC.

Shough, a 6-foot-5 rising senior from Chandler, Ariz., is ranked the 10th-best pro style quarterback prospect in his class, according to 247sports.com’s composite recruiting rankings. The website reported that Shough has 23 scholarship offers. Michigan had been considered UNC’s greatest competition in Shough’s recruitment.

Shough is UNC’s sixth commitment in the class of 2018, and its fourth from a four-star prospect, according to 247sports’ composite ranking. He joins Mitch Trubisky and Chazz Surratt as four-star quarterback prospects whom coach Larry Fedora has recruited to UNC.

Surratt, the former East Lincoln High standout who earned North Carolina player of the year honors in 2015, sat out his first season on campus. Trubisky, meanwhile, became one of UNC’s most prolific passers in school history last season, his lone as a starter in college.

He entered the NFL draft, where the Chicago Bears selected him with the second overall pick. Trubisky’s decision to leave school after his junior season left the Tar Heels without a clear successor at quarterback, though Brandon Harris, a graduate transfer from LSU, is likely the favorite to become the starter.

Harris has one season of eligibility remaining, though, which means that UNC could again lack a clear successor when Shough arrives in 2018.

