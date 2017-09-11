Photo Gallery: Louisville 47, UNC 35

Louisville's Lamar Jackson (8) runs against UNC's Myles Dorn (1), Patrice Rene (5) and Andre Smith (10) during the first quarter in a game between UNC and Louisville at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill on Sept. 9, 2017.
UNC's Dazz Newsome (19) runs upfield during the first quarter.
Louisville's Dez Fitzpatrick (87) celebrates with teammates after he scored during the first quarter. Dejected Tar Heels are Aaron Crawford (92) and Malik Carney (53).
UNC's Chazz Surratt (12) passes during the second quarter.
Louisville's Lamar Jackson (8) evades UNC's Aaron Crawford (92) and M.J. Stewart (6) during the first quarter.
Louisville's Jaylen Smith (9) pulls in a pass against UNC's K.J. Sails (9) during the second quarter.
Louisville's Lamar Jackson (8) evades a tackle attempt by UNC's Tomon Fox (12) during the second quarter.
UNC head basketball coach Roy Williams, center, talks with former players Marvin Williams, left, and Jackie Manuel.
UNC's Austin Proehl (7) gets tackled by Louisville's Chucky Williams (22) after a catch during the first quarter.
Roy Williams, head coach of the 2017 National Championship UNC basketball team, waves to the crowd after he was presented his championship ring by former UNC and NBA great James Worthy, right, during a ceremony at halftime
The 2017 National Championship UNC basketball teams shows off their rings after they were presented at halftime
The 2017 National Championship UNC basketball team show off their rings after they were presented at halftime
A player on the 2017 National Championship UNC basketball team shows off his ring
UNC's Anthony Ratliff-Williams (17) blows past Louisville's Blanton Creque (45) for 94 yard TD kickoff return during the third quarter.
UNC's Anthony Ratliff-Williams (17) celebrates with teammates after he scored on a 94 yard TD kickoff return during the third quarter.
UNC's Cayson Collins (23) hits Louisville's Dez Fitzpatrick (87) during the third quarter.
UNC's Brandon Harris (6) rolls out during the third quarter.
UNC's Brandon Harris (6) runs during the third quarter.
UNC head coach Larry Fedora walks the sidelines during the third quarter.
UNC's Jordan Cunningham (10) stretches but can't quite make the catch during the third quarter.
UNC's Anthony Ratliff-Williams (17) gets taken down after a catch by Louisville's Khane Pass (30) and Ronald Walker (20) .
UNC's Thomas Jackson (48) drags Louisville's Khane Pass (30) into the endzone as he scores a TD after a catch during the third quarter.
UNC's Jonathan Smith (7) and Myles Dorn (1) during the third quarter.
UNC's Jalen Dalton (97) hits Louisville's Lamar Jackson (8) during the third quarter.
Louisville's Lamar Jackson (8) reaches over the goal line to score a TD during the fourth quarte. Jason Strowbridge (55), Myles Dorn (1) and Patrice Rene (5) defend for the Tar Heels.
UNC's Brandon Harris (6) runs against Louisville's Zykiesis Cannon (24) during the third quarter.
UNC's Austin Proehl (7) gets away from Louisville's Cornelius Sturghill (3) during the fourth quarter.
UNC's Austin Proehl (7)is tackled by Louisville Cardinals's Trevon Young (91) and Cornelius Sturghill (3) during the fourth quarter.
Louisville's Lamar Jackson (8) celebrates with Geron Christian (74) and Robbie Bell (75) after he scored during the fourth quarter. Dejected Tar Heel is Myles Dorn (1)
Disappointed UNC fans watch in the closing minutes of the game. Louisville beat UNC 47-35.
