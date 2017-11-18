Photo Gallery: UNC 65, Western Carolina 10

UNC's Anthony Ratliff-Williams (17) and WCU's JerMichael White (22) tumble after Ratliff-Williams made a fingertip catch for a long gain during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game played between the UNC Tar Heels and the Western Carolina Catamounts at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, NC, on Nov. 18, 2017. The Heels scored on the ensuing drive. The Tar Heels beat the Catamounts 65-10.
Chris Seward
cseward@newsobserver.com
UNC's Jeremiah Clarke (49) and his teammates gang-tackle WCU's Detrez Newsome (21) during the first quarter.
WCU's Connell Young (2) celebrates after he scored a TD.
UNC's Anthony Ratliff-Williams (17) tumbles over WCU's Shamon Elliott (24) for a TD during the first quarter.
UNC's Nathan Elliott (11) passes behind the block of Cam Dillard (54).
UNC's Austin Proehl (7) runs the ball after a catch. He has been out a good portion of the season and this was his first game back.
Former UNC and NFL great Lawrence Taylor, center, poses for a photo with some of his former teammates as the 1977 UNC team was recognized during the game.
UNC's Josh Cabrera (13) pulls in a TD pass against WCU's Shamon Elliott (24).
UNC's Anthony Ratliff-Williams (17) makes a fingertip catch against WCU's JerMichael White (22) for a long gain during the second quarter. The Heels scored on the ensuing drive.
UNC's Anthony Ratliff-Williams (17) and WCU's JerMichael White (22) tumble after Ratliff-Williams made a fingertip catch for a long gain.
UNC's Jordon Brown (2) evades WCU's Shamon Elliott (24) for a long run during the second quarter.
UNC's Brandon Fritts (82) hauls in a pass for a TD against WCU's Devarius Cortner (19).
UNC's Jonathan Smith (7) scoops up a fumble and then runs it back for a TD.
UNC's Jonathan Smith (7) scoops up a fumble and then runs it back for a TD.
UNC's Jonathan Smith (7) evades WCU's Kaleb Spry (65) as he runs a recovered fumble into the end zone for a TD.
UNC's Jonathan Smith (7) celebrates his TD.
UNC's Jonathan Smith (7) celebrates
UNC's Jonathan Smith (7) celebrates with his teammates.
UNC's head coach Larry Fedora barks directions during the second quarter.
UNC's head coach Larry Fedora gestures.
UNC's head coach Larry Fedora directs the team.
UNC's head coach Larry Fedora talks with an official.
WCU's Detrez Newsome (21) pulls in a pass as UNC's M.J. Stewart (6) defends.
UNC's Austin Proehl (7) signals for a first down after he made a catch during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game played between the UNC Tar Heels and the Western Carolina Catamounts at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, NC, on Nov. 18, 2017.
UNC's Nathan Elliott (11) runs the ball.
UNC's Michael Carter (8) gets pulled down by WCU's Tahjai Watt (96) as he runs upfield.
WCU's Keion Crossen (35) breaks up a pass intended for UNC's Beau Corrales (88).
UNC's Josh Cabrera (13) huals in a TD pass against WCU's Devarius Cortner (19).
UNC's Allen Artis (4) and WCU's Terryon Robinson (5) got for a loose ball after Robinson bobbled a punt during the third quarter. UNC recovered the fumble.
Dazz Newsome (19) hauls in a pass.
WCU's Keion Crossen (35) breaks up a pass intended for UNC's Beau Corrales (88).
UNC's Michael Carter (8) celebrates his TD with Charlie Heck (67) .
UNC's J.K. Britt (29), Myles Dorn (1) and Jonathan Smith (7) gang-tackle WCU's Detrez Newsome (21).
UNC's Chazz Surratt (12) congratulates Beau Corrales (88) after the two combined for a TD during the fourth quarter.
UNC's Tyrone Hopper (42) blocks a pass by WCU's Ray Smith (8).
UNC's Chazz Surratt (12) drags WCU's Tra Hardy (8) into the end zone as he scores a TD during the fourth quarter.
WCU's Detrez Newsome (21) hauls in a pass.
