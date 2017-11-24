North Carolina's Kenny Williams (24) tries to get to the basket while being guarded by Arkansas' Daniel Gafford (10) in the second half.
North Carolina's Kenny Williams (24) tries to get to the basket while being guarded by Arkansas' Daniel Gafford (10) in the second half. Timothy J. Gonzelez AP
North Carolina's Kenny Williams (24) tries to get to the basket while being guarded by Arkansas' Daniel Gafford (10) in the second half. Timothy J. Gonzelez AP
UNC Now

UNC Now

Your place for the latest news and observations on Tar Heel sports

UNC Now

How UNC finished off Arkansas in the final minutes … again

By Andrew Carter

acarter@newsobserver.com

November 24, 2017 09:35 PM

PORTLAND, Ore.

Roy Williams preserves timeouts as if they're appreciable assets that might handsomely reward him one day, but there he was in the final minutes on Friday, contemplating calling one and realizing it was out of character. While he recalled the moment he found the humor.

“Some of the local guys … you guys will laugh at this,” Williams said, addressing a couple of familiar faces in a roomful of reporters after North Carolina's 87-68 victory against Arkansas on Friday in the second round of the PK80. “I actually almost called a timeout twice.”

When Williams calls a timeout, outside of a late-game situation that requires special strategy or a substitution, you know it's serious. It's serious, even, for him to consider calling a timeout. And so it was with 3 ½ minutes remaining on Friday.

The Tar Heels' lead, once 16 points strong, had dwindled to six. The Razorbacks were then in the midst of a 10-0 run, one they needed less than three minutes to put together. Some of their supporters who'd made the trip to Portland were, in the finest of Arkansas traditions, making pig noises.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

His team's lead shrinking, the momentum turning, Williams came close to stopping the game.

And then “I said no,” he said. “These guys got us in this dadgum mess, so let's see if they can get us out.”

North Carolina Arkansas Basketball (3)
North Carolina head coach Roy Williams looks toward Theo Pinson (1) in the second half.
Timothy J. Gonzelez AP

And so Williams decided to watch. From there, Joel Berry, the UNC senior point guard, made two free throws to extend the lead back to eight points. Then an Arkansas turnover led to a Theo Pinson dunk that people were soon watching over again on the Internet.

Another Arkansas turnover – on a Berry steal – led to a layup from Kenny Williams, the Tar Heels junior guard. And then yet another Arkansas empty possession led to a 3-pointer from Luke Maye, the junior forward who led the Tar Heels with 28 points and 16 rebounds.

UNC scored the final 13 points, and responded in decisive, authoritative fashion when challenged. It was the sort of finish reminiscent of the one UNC used to defeat the Razorbacks in their most recent meeting before Friday – their game in the second round of the NCAA tournament.

North Carolina Arkansas Basketball (5)
North Carolina's Brandon Robinson (4) drives on Arkansas's Daniel Gafford (10) in the second half.
Timothy J. Gonzelez AP

In that one, Arkansas led by five points with less than four minutes to play, before UNC scored the final 12 points. And so in the final minutes of their past two games against Arkansas, the Tar Heels have outscored the Razorbacks 25-0.

UNC didn't need a timeout, after all, on Friday after its lead shrunk to six points. And Williams' natural preference of avoiding timeouts proved beneficial to his players, who were left to respond on their own after the Razorbacks tested them.

“He just wanted to see what we could do in that moment,” Berry said, “and I think we responded pretty well, and that's how you close out a game. But he challenged us, and we took on the challenge.”

North Carolina Arkansas Basketball (1)
North Carolina's Joel Berry ll drives to the basket past Arkansas' Daniel Gafford (10) and Anton Beard (31) in the second half.
Timothy J. Gonzelez AP

And, once again, Williams collected evidence that his philosophy concerning timeouts is the right one -- that sometimes, maybe even most times, they’re best utilized when they’re not utilized at all.

More Videos

UNC recruit Jordyn Adams talks about his first football game in NC 1:09

UNC recruit Jordyn Adams talks about his first football game in NC

Pause
UNC's Luke Maye gives the Tar Heels a different look inside 1:12

UNC's Luke Maye gives the Tar Heels a different look inside

UNC's Theo Pinson talks sweat and slick spots 0:49

UNC's Theo Pinson talks sweat and slick spots

Watch UNC's press conference after their win over Arkansas 3:39

Watch UNC's press conference after their win over Arkansas

José Chicas spends his days in a prison-like space praying and pacing, but the people helping him could face actual prison time 1:09

José Chicas spends his days in a prison-like space praying and pacing, but the people helping him could face actual prison time

The one key to the NC State/UNC matchup 2:04

The one key to the NC State/UNC matchup

A drought helped set the stage for the Syrian War 1:41

A drought helped set the stage for the Syrian War

Journalist Charlie Rose accused of sexual misconduct by 8 women 1:28

Journalist Charlie Rose accused of sexual misconduct by 8 women

NC State's JaySam is one of most versatile players in Wolfpack history 0:49

NC State's JaySam is one of most versatile players in Wolfpack history

Woodhouse compares health care choice to Oreo's 1:11

Woodhouse compares health care choice to Oreo's

  • Watch UNC's press conference after their win over Arkansas

    Watch UNC's Roy Williams, Joel Berry and Luke Maye discuss the PK80 Tournament win over Arkansas.

Watch UNC's press conference after their win over Arkansas

Watch UNC's Roy Williams, Joel Berry and Luke Maye discuss the PK80 Tournament win over Arkansas.

Andrew Carter acarter@newsobserver.com

Andrew Carter: 919-829-8944, @_andrewcarter

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

UNC recruit Jordyn Adams talks about his first football game in NC 1:09

UNC recruit Jordyn Adams talks about his first football game in NC

Pause
UNC's Luke Maye gives the Tar Heels a different look inside 1:12

UNC's Luke Maye gives the Tar Heels a different look inside

UNC's Theo Pinson talks sweat and slick spots 0:49

UNC's Theo Pinson talks sweat and slick spots

Watch UNC's press conference after their win over Arkansas 3:39

Watch UNC's press conference after their win over Arkansas

José Chicas spends his days in a prison-like space praying and pacing, but the people helping him could face actual prison time 1:09

José Chicas spends his days in a prison-like space praying and pacing, but the people helping him could face actual prison time

The one key to the NC State/UNC matchup 2:04

The one key to the NC State/UNC matchup

A drought helped set the stage for the Syrian War 1:41

A drought helped set the stage for the Syrian War

Journalist Charlie Rose accused of sexual misconduct by 8 women 1:28

Journalist Charlie Rose accused of sexual misconduct by 8 women

NC State's JaySam is one of most versatile players in Wolfpack history 0:49

NC State's JaySam is one of most versatile players in Wolfpack history

Woodhouse compares health care choice to Oreo's 1:11

Woodhouse compares health care choice to Oreo's

  • UNC recruit Jordyn Adams talks about his first football game in NC

    Jordyn Adams, a highly-recruited wide receiver prospect, made his Green Hope football debut on Friday. He moved during his junior year from South Carolina and later committed to the Tar Heels.

UNC recruit Jordyn Adams talks about his first football game in NC

View More Video

UNC beat writer Andrew Carter

UNC Now

Andrew Carter has up-to-the-minute news and analysis on the UNC Tar Heels.