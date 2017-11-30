How UNC responded from one of its most humbling defeats under Roy Williams

More Videos 5:08 Roy Williams after win over Michigan: “For us it’s a good bounce back” Pause 2:19 'This team is full of fighters,' says UNC's Stewart 1:13 NC State's Hunt: 'The basketball Gods blessed us tonight' 1:16 NC State's Doeren on the seniors: 'They are great human beings' 0:56 Will this downtown Raleigh Major League Soccer stadium happen? 0:35 'If you are cold, take me to keep warm' 1:01 Wingsuit jumpers fly INTO the open door of a small moving plane in MIDAIR! 1:33 NC State's Yurtseven on victory over Penn State: 'It definitely means a lot' 0:39 Former "A Prairie Home Companion” host fired over misconduct allegations 3:03 Duke's Daniel Jones on the big win over Wake Forest Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Roy Williams after win over Michigan: “For us it’s a good bounce back” Williams is happy with the play of his team after their win over Michigan on Wednesday, November 29, 2017 in Chapel Hill. Luke Maye lead North Carolina with 27 points. Williams is happy with the play of his team after their win over Michigan on Wednesday, November 29, 2017 in Chapel Hill. Luke Maye lead North Carolina with 27 points. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com

