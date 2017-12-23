North Carolina forward Theo Pinson (1) and Ohio State forward Jae'Sean Tate (1) battle for a rebound in the first half of an NCAA basketball game in New Orleans, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017. (AP Photo/Scott Threlkeld)
UNC bounces back with win over Ohio State

By Joe Giglio

jgiglio@newsobserver.com

December 23, 2017 03:37 PM

UPDATED December 23, 2017 03:37 PM

NEW ORLEANS

That will make the Christmas break a little brighter.

No. 5 North Carolina put a shocking loss to Wofford behind it with a 86-72 win over Ohio State on Saturday in the CBS Sports Classic.

Freshman guard Jalek Felton provided the spark for the Tar Heels (11-2) with 12 points and five assists off the bench. Felton made three straight 3-pointers in a key stretch at the end of the first half.

UNC coach Roy Williams said he was disgusted with his team’s effort in Wednesday’s 79-75 home loss to Wofford. Effort wasn’t an issue against the Buckeyes (10-4), neither was 3-point shooting.

The Tar Heels made 13 3s (on 25 attempts) and seven different players made at least one. Joel Berry made three 3s and finished with 19 points. Theo Pinson added 19 for UNC.

Felton, who struggled in limited minutes in the Wofford loss, hit a 3-pointer on three straight possessions to key a 14-3 UNC run, which started at 6:59 in the first half. The Heels were down 20-17 before Felton’s first 3 and ended up taking a 41-27 lead into the halftime break.

Keita Bates-Diop led Ohio State, and all scorers, with 26 points but the Buckeyes never really recovered from UNC’s late push at the end of the first half.

Joe Giglio: 919-829-8938, @jwgiglio

