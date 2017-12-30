UNC’s late rally nets win in ACC opener over Wake Forest

North Carolina’s 1-0 in the ACC.

Just barely.

Joel Berry’s running shot, over the out-stretched arm of 7-1 Doral Moore with 10.3 seconds left, gave the No. 13 Tar Heels the lead in a 73-69 ACC win over Wake Forest on Saturday.

UNC (12-2, 1-0 ACC) opened ACC play with its fifth straight win over the Demon Deacons (7-6, 0-1) and avoided consecutive home losses.

Junior guard Bryant Crawford led Wake with 17 points, and his shot at 2:22 gave the Deacs a 69-65 lead.

But the Tar Heels, with their smaller lineup, rallied for the final eight points of the game.

Luke Maye led UNC with 17 points and 15 rebounds, and Berry finished with 16 points