UNC’s late rally nets win in ACC opener over Wake Forest

More Videos

Roy Williams following win over Wake Forest : “We’ve got to play smarter, we’ve got to play harder” 4:43

Roy Williams following win over Wake Forest : “We’ve got to play smarter, we’ve got to play harder”

Pause
'I've been working on my shot' says UNC recruit Coby White after 46-point effort 4:15

"I've been working on my shot" says UNC recruit Coby White after 46-point effort

UNC's Fedora: 'I don't question what we're doing' 1:21

UNC's Fedora: 'I don't question what we're doing'

UNC's Fedora on injuries: 'Somebody else has got to step up' 2:12

UNC's Fedora on injuries: 'Somebody else has got to step up'

Fedora on UNC injuries: 'It is what it is.' 0:28

Fedora on UNC injuries: 'It is what it is."

UNC's Larry Fedora on NCAA decision 0:29

UNC's Larry Fedora on NCAA decision

NC State's Doeren gets a bath from Bradley Chubb 0:27

NC State's Doeren gets a bath from Bradley Chubb

Trump Team Has Frequently Claimed 'No Contact' With Russia' 1:46

Trump Team Has Frequently Claimed 'No Contact' With Russia'

'The opioid epidemic has taken lives and torn apart families all across North Carolina.' 1:16

'The opioid epidemic has taken lives and torn apart families all across North Carolina.'

Coach Keatts: fast-paced-style, Braxton Beverly and free chicken 2:01

Coach Keatts: fast-paced-style, Braxton Beverly and free chicken

  • Roy Williams following win over Wake Forest : “We’ve got to play smarter, we’ve got to play harder”

    Joel Berry scores in final seconds to give the Tar Heels the win over Wake Forest on Saturday, December 30, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.

Joel Berry scores in final seconds to give the Tar Heels the win over Wake Forest on Saturday, December 30, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserve.com
Joel Berry scores in final seconds to give the Tar Heels the win over Wake Forest on Saturday, December 30, 2017 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserve.com
UNC Now

UNC Now

Your place for the latest news and observations on Tar Heel sports

UNC Now

UNC’s late rally nets win in ACC opener over Wake Forest

By Joe Giglio

jgiglio@newsobserver.com

December 30, 2017 02:02 PM

UPDATED 1 HOUR 6 MINUTES AGO

CHAPEL HILL

North Carolina’s 1-0 in the ACC.

Just barely.

Joel Berry’s running shot, over the out-stretched arm of 7-1 Doral Moore with 10.3 seconds left, gave the No. 13 Tar Heels the lead in a 73-69 ACC win over Wake Forest on Saturday.

UNC (12-2, 1-0 ACC) opened ACC play with its fifth straight win over the Demon Deacons (7-6, 0-1) and avoided consecutive home losses.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Junior guard Bryant Crawford led Wake with 17 points, and his shot at 2:22 gave the Deacs a 69-65 lead.

But the Tar Heels, with their smaller lineup, rallied for the final eight points of the game.

Luke Maye led UNC with 17 points and 15 rebounds, and Berry finished with 16 points

Joe Giglio: 919-829-8938, @jwgiglio

Related stories from Raleigh News & Observer

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Roy Williams following win over Wake Forest : “We’ve got to play smarter, we’ve got to play harder” 4:43

Roy Williams following win over Wake Forest : “We’ve got to play smarter, we’ve got to play harder”

Pause
'I've been working on my shot' says UNC recruit Coby White after 46-point effort 4:15

"I've been working on my shot" says UNC recruit Coby White after 46-point effort

UNC's Fedora: 'I don't question what we're doing' 1:21

UNC's Fedora: 'I don't question what we're doing'

UNC's Fedora on injuries: 'Somebody else has got to step up' 2:12

UNC's Fedora on injuries: 'Somebody else has got to step up'

Fedora on UNC injuries: 'It is what it is.' 0:28

Fedora on UNC injuries: 'It is what it is."

UNC's Larry Fedora on NCAA decision 0:29

UNC's Larry Fedora on NCAA decision

NC State's Doeren gets a bath from Bradley Chubb 0:27

NC State's Doeren gets a bath from Bradley Chubb

Trump Team Has Frequently Claimed 'No Contact' With Russia' 1:46

Trump Team Has Frequently Claimed 'No Contact' With Russia'

'The opioid epidemic has taken lives and torn apart families all across North Carolina.' 1:16

'The opioid epidemic has taken lives and torn apart families all across North Carolina.'

Coach Keatts: fast-paced-style, Braxton Beverly and free chicken 2:01

Coach Keatts: fast-paced-style, Braxton Beverly and free chicken

  • "I've been working on my shot" says UNC recruit Coby White after 46-point effort

    The Greenfield School star had 27 points at halftime and finished fourth in tournament history with 46 points in a win over Kinston in the John Wall Holiday Invitational on Dec. 27, 2017.

"I've been working on my shot" says UNC recruit Coby White after 46-point effort

View More Video

UNC beat writer Joe Giglio

UNC Now

Joe Giglio has up-to-the-minute news and analysis on the UNC Tar Heels.