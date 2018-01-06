Turnover-prone North Carolina can’t solve Virginia’s stifling defense

More Videos

'I've been working on my shot' says UNC recruit Coby White after 46-point effort

"I've been working on my shot" says UNC recruit Coby White after 46-point effort

NC State fans storm the court after victory over Duke

NC State fans storm the court after victory over Duke

How cold is it? Watch the ABC11 weather forecast.

How cold is it? Watch the ABC11 weather forecast.

Former Wake official turns herself in on embezzlement charges

Former Wake official turns herself in on embezzlement charges

Coach K: N.C. State played with 'verve' and 'like men' as Blue Devils suffer upset in 96-85 loss

Coach K: N.C. State played with "verve" and "like men" as Blue Devils suffer upset in 96-85 loss

Duke's Bagley: 'This is just not cool at all'

Duke's Bagley: 'This is just not cool at all'

N.C. State's Keats explains 96-85 upset win over Duke, unselfish play and teamwork cited

N.C. State's Keats explains 96-85 upset win over Duke, unselfish play and teamwork cited

NC State's Dorn makes an incredible four-point play

NC State's Dorn makes an incredible four-point play

Coach Keatts: fast-paced-style, Braxton Beverly and free chicken

Coach Keatts: fast-paced-style, Braxton Beverly and free chicken

NC State celebrates the Wolfpack's victory over Duke

NC State celebrates the Wolfpack's victory over Duke

    Joel Berry leads Tar Heel with 17 points. Tar Heels commit 19 turnovers against the Cavaliers on Saturday, January 6, 2018 at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Va.

Joel Berry leads Tar Heel with 17 points. Tar Heels commit 19 turnovers against the Cavaliers on Saturday, January 6, 2018 at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Va. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com
Joel Berry leads Tar Heel with 17 points. Tar Heels commit 19 turnovers against the Cavaliers on Saturday, January 6, 2018 at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Va. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com
Turnover-prone North Carolina can’t solve Virginia’s stifling defense

By Joe Giglio

jgiglio@newsobserver.com

January 06, 2018 03:00 PM

UPDATED January 06, 2018 04:17 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.

North Carolina did the one thing it said it couldn’t do against Virginia – turn the ball over.

No. 8 Virginia’s stifling defense forced 18 turnovers and handed the 12th-ranked Tar Heels a 61-49 loss on Saturday.

Senior guard Joel Berry scored 17 points for UNC (12-4, 1-2 ACC), but the Heels couldn’t overcome their own mistakes.

UVa (14-1, 2-0) scored 25 points off UNC’s turnovers, while allowing only three points the other way.

The Heels have lost five straight at Virginia and are off to their worst ACC start since the 2013-14 season.

Joe Giglio: 919-829-8938, @jwgiglio

